Golf legend John Daly announces he underwent emergency hand surgery

Golfer John Daly underwent emergency surgery on his hand, he said in a post on his Instagram on Tuesday.

“Emergency hand surgery… thankful (it) went great and Doc McClimans for taking care of me. Be back playing in no time!” Daly posted.

“Thank you to Doc McClimans for getting me mended back! Should be hitting em again soon! Thx for all of the messages,” Daly said in a separate post.

Daly was lying in a hospital bed in the post, and the location said he was in Tampa, Florida.

Daly, 58, is a fan favorite and known for his appearance and attitude on the golf course.

Daly dresses in colorful attire on the golf course, and is always seen having a cigarette in his hand on the course. He revealed that he hates water, and that he used to drink 12 to 20 Diet Cokes a day to replace it, in an interview a few years ago.

Daly went to the University of Arkansas on a golf scholarship, and qualified for the 1986 U.S. Open as an amateur. He turned pro in 1987 following his career at Arkansas, and joined the PGA Tour in 1991.

In his career, Daly has five PGA Tour victories, including two major championship wins.

Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991 and then the British Open in 1995. His last win on the PGA Tour was at the Buick Invitational in 2004.

Daly won the 2021 PNC “Father and Son” Championship with his son, John Daly II.

In his international career, Daly has won events in South Africa, Swaziland, Scotland, Germany, South Korea, Turkey and Canada.

Daly has earned nearly $13 million in winnings in his career, according to the PGA Tour website.

