Golf legend Jack Nicklaus ‘done with the Par 3’ contest before Masters

The Masters tournament draws the eyes of the sports world each year but the big event before golfers tee off on the Thursday of that week is the Par 3 contest.

The Par 3 contest is held on the Wednesday before things get going. The field usually consists of Masters participants and past champions. The competitors go for nine holes and the best score against the par is declared the winner.

Jack Nicklaus has participated in the Par 3 contest time after time. However, he said last week he doesn’t think he could do it.

“In many ways it is the start of the golfing season. It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don’t play anymore, it’s fun to be there. It’s fun to go to the Masters dinner. I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore,” the legendary golfer told Golfweek on Thursday.

“And then there is the honor of hitting the opening tee shot alongside Gary Player. Now, with the addition of our good friend, Tom Watson, that will be nice. I enjoy seeing everybody. It’s like a reunion.”

Nicklaus has six Masters victories – the last coming in 1986. He has the most major victories of all time with 18.

The Par 3 contest will take place on April 6, with the tournament beginning April 7.