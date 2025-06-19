Golf legend Annika Sorenstam speaks glowingly of Caitlin Clark after teaming up at pro-am

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark spent part of her offseason on the golf course, teaming up with Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam in a pro-am at Pelican Golf Club in November.

The Indiana Fever star played the front nine with Korda and the back nine with Sorenstam. Clark had joked after the team was eliminated from the playoffs that she would take up golfing – and likely did not expect to hit the course with a legend like Sorenstam.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Sorenstam recalled playing with Clark on the golf course and said she was a “bigger fan” after meeting the young basketball player.

“It’s great, obviously, I’m a big fan, and bigger fan after meeting her and spending some time, great athlete very focused, understands when you have a task to do it,” she said. “Obviously she has a little golf background, so she is familiar with the sport and understands it to have the culture and have the tradition a little bit.

“No, it is great to bring new people to the sport, get excited and for us to walk around and share stories. To be anything from, I was in college, I was a professional, how to do this or that, working out, there is a lot of things we have in common. It is always fun to listen to other successful athletes or people to pick their brands. Just felt like she was very mature and down to earth in a way.”

GOLF LEGEND ANNIKA SORENSTAM TALKS CHARITABLE EFFORTS AHEAD OF AMERICAN CENTURY CELEBRITY TOURNAMENT

Clark said at a leadership summit connected with the pro-am in November that she tries to practice as much as she can.

“I’ve tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope. You just cross your fingers, pray,” she said at the time. “No, I’ve practiced a little bit and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious. I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends.

“It’s challenging and getting to come here and be around the best and have a good time is what I’m looking forward to.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sorenstam is getting ready to participate in the American Century Championship, which takes place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club next month. The festivities start on July 9 and run through July 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.