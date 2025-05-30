Golf influencer Paige Spiranac lands front office job with new, innovative league

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has landed herself a new gig.

The popular golf content creator announced this week that she will be joining the Grass League, an innovative new golf league in its second season, as a member of the front office.

“I am joining the front office at Grass League, yay!” She said in the announcement posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday.

“I will be joining the front office which means that I will be focusing on brand development, fan engagement, marketing, content strategy, seeking out new talent, team owners, and acquiring sponsorships.”

“We are honored to announce [Paige Spiranac] has joined the Grass League front office,” the league added in a post on social media. “Paige is THE OG golf influencer, a great person, golfer, businesswoman, and has an incredible mind for new age sports media. We are excited to have Paige on the team, and look forward to working together to shape the future of golf.”

The Grass League describes itself as a new high stakes Par 3 golf league that features both amateur and professional players competing in team-based formats.

According to Forbes, the inaugural season was played at one venue in Tempe, Arizona but branched out this year to include one tournament in California.

The event is set to be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.

“This is really exciting for me and I feel like it is part of this next development and stage of my career. But don’t you worry, this will not take away from anything else that I’m currently doing. It is only going to add to it, and I can’t wait to tell you more about why,” Spiranac said.

The Grass League is currently made up of 11 franchises with the San Diego Munis on top of the leaderboard with 753 points.