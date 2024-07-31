Golden Tate suggests Joe Judge attempted to replicate Bill Belichick blueprint with Giants: ‘Did not fly’

Joe Judge had a rough two-year stretch as head coach of the New York Giants.

Shortly after the team finished the 2021 season with just four wins, the Giants parted ways with Judge.

Although two NFL seasons have passed since Judge led the team, former Giants wide receiver Golden Tate still appears to harbor some resentment toward his old coach.

When a social media user posed a question to Tate about his stint in New York, the Super Bowl winner used the opportunity to slam Judge.

“What was it like playing for giants and commute to their facility,” someone asked Tate on social media.

“My time with the Giants was interesting,” Tate said in a video posted to X. The wide receiver, who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2020, explained some of the challenges he faced dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. But he also mocked Judge, calling him “one of the Patriots’ descendants.”

“My last year was during the COVID year, and that just sucked because we had to play about every single game with no fans in the stadium. So, it felt like a scrimmage. It sucked. And, on top of that, I had one of the Patriots’ descendants come on over, Joseph Judge, who thought he could remake the wheel by trying to do everything like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and it did not fly.”

Judge was one of several coaches who landed a head coaching job after working under Bill Belichick in New England during the Patriots’ dynasty.

MALIK NABERS IS THE KIND OF ‘PROBLEM’ THE GIANTS HAVE NEEDED AT WR FOR YEARS

In addition to Judge, Matt Patricia, Josh McDaniels and Charlie Weis all largely struggled to achieve a level of success anywhere near what they became accustomed to once they departed Foxborough.

Tate only spent one season with Judge. He arrived in East Rutherford in 2019, but Judge was not given the Giants’ head coaching job until the following year.

At the time of his hiring, the Giants received some praise for what was described as a savvy decision to select a former special teams coordinator as head coach, especially considering the Baltimore Ravens have won a Super Bowl under John Harabugh. Harbaugh spent several years as a special teams coordinator at the college and NFL level.

But Tate strongly suggested the team dealt with some underlying issues during Judge’s rocky tenure.

Tate finished the 2020 season with 388 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He had a more productive season the year before Judge arrived, finishing the 2019 campaign with 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Judge joined the Ole Miss coaching staff as an analyst earlier this year.

