Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green ejected after mocking referee over technical foul

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green hit the showers early Saturday night.

Green was hit with a technical foul in the Warriors’ game against the Detroit Pistons. He then mocked the official who gave him the technical foul and was subsequently assessed another technical foul and ejected from the game.

Green finished the game with two points – both from free throws. He was 0-for-2 from the field in 22 minutes and had six rebounds and three assists.

“The last couple games he’s looked tired,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Green. “I think you’ve got to remember that he’s the lone guy, lone holdover from the group that’s been to the finals five years in a row. He looks tired to me. I’ve been trying to give him a night off here and there. We probably need to do that. I think he’s just kind of worn out emotionally and physically.”

Green is averaging 9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 27 games for the Warriors this season. The three-time All-Star is in his eighth season with Golden State.

The Pistons won the game 111-104 to improve to 13-23 on the year. The Warriors fell to 9-28.

