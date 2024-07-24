God ‘stepped in and saved’ Donald Trump from assassination, Jake Paul says

Last month, Jake Paul said that former President Trump will most likely get his vote, and understandably so. He was rather emotional about the assassination attempt on the former president.

A gunman opened fire on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 during a rally, and a bullet clipped his right ear. Paul thinks it was by the grace of God that it was not worse.

“It’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen and probably will ever see. I think there would have been a civil war if something would have hit him. But I think that’s like the divine intervention, for sure. I believe that God stepped in and saved him,” Paul said on his brother Logan’s podcast, “Impaulsive,” which Trump himself appeared on earlier this year.

“We saw the action of God right in front of our eyes,” Logan responded.

“It’s quite literally ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’ And I think that’s also probably why God had this exact situation happen – because He saw the path that we were going down with,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer added.

“And I’m not even gonna say, like, it’s Democrat-Republican, what does it matter? It’s the people who are running the government now, the path that they were leading us to was gonna be catastrophic and terrible. And I think God really intervened, like, ‘we need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can’t have a close election – we need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and make America great again.'”

Appearing on “Jesse Watters Primetime” last month, Paul discussed his biggest issues with the current state of the country.

“I know people are struggling with jobs, mortgages are too much for people to afford, inflation, prices are going up, is minimum wage rising,” Paul said. “People are having trouble paying off and going to school, and then they’re feeling like, “Hey, I have this college degree, but what has this gotten me?'”

Trump officially accepted the GOP nomination for this year’s election. He will now, more than likely, face Vice President Kamala Harris in the race as President Biden announced on Sunday he will not seek re-election.

Paul recently earned his 10th professional victory over the weekend, defeating Mike Perry by a sixth-round TKO. He is now set to face Mike Tyson, his original opponent from this past weekend, on Nov. 15 in Dallas.

