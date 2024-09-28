Giants’ woes continue as star rookie Malik Nabers suffers concussion in loss to Cowboys

A rough night for the New York Giants took a turn for the worse when star rookie Malik Nabers was injured late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, took a hard fall on the sideline with just over three minutes remaining in the game when he tried to connect with Daniel Jones on 4th and 6.

Jones scrambled before finding Nabers downfield in what was nearly a good catch for a new set of downs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Nabers managed to keep both feet in, he was tackled by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who knocked the ball loose for an incompletion.

Nabers remained motionless on the ground before eventually being helped off the field. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

“I thought he did a great job of keeping his feet in bounds,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after the game. “It was a perfect throw and as he was going to the ground, the ball kind of got jarred out there. But he put it right where he needed to put it on a scramble. It was close, a game of inches.”

COWBOYS MAINTAIN DOMINANCE OVER GIANTS AFTER INTERCEPTING LAST-SECOND HAIL MARY

Daboll said Nabers was “with the doctors,” but he planned to check in after.

Nabers posted an update on social media early Friday morning saying he was “all good.”

Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards, his second straight game of 10-plus catches for at least 100 yards. According to ESPN, he is the first player in NFL history to record at least 25 receptions and three touchdowns in his first four games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He played a heck of a game again, and he showed up for us big time, so we’ll keep trusting him with it,” Jones said of Nabers.

With the Giants on a mini bye until their next game on Oct. 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, Nabers will have some extra time to clear concussion protocol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.