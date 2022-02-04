Giants to hire Mike Kafka as new offensive coordinator: report

The New York Giants are building upon their successful offseason after adding Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator as their new offensive coordinator.

Announced on Thursday by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Kafka will be leading the Giants offense after beating out Houston Texans’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea for the vacancy.

The G-Men were initially rumored to bear strong interest in former Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to follow head coach Brian Daboll to the Meadowlands. Dorsey decided to accept the Bills’ offer to become the team’s latest OC, replacing the departed Daboll.

Hamilton was also deemed a lead candidate for the role due to his past success scheming up offenses for Andrew Luck in Indianapolis.

Offensive coordinator became a vital void for the Giants in 2021. The team decided to fire Jason Garrett mid-season and never saw their deficiencies on offense relent after senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens was elevated to interim OC.

Kafka has been credited with aiding the development of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since joining Andy Reid’s coaching staff in 2017.

Mahomes’ elusive pocket presence will no longer be a crutch for Kafka as he looks to repair the turnover issues and lack of production that has hindered Giants starting QB Daniel Jones since his rookie campaign.