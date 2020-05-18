Giants tell cornerback DeAndre Baker to stay away from team meetings amid criminal case: report

The New York Giants have told cornerback DeAndre Baker to stay away from the team’s virtual meetings and focus on legal issues stemming from his alleged involvement in an armed robbery last week in Florida, according to a report.

The team’s reported decision comes as the former first-round pick was granted bond at $200,000 on Sunday after spending the night in Broward County jail. As part of his release, the cornerback cannot have any contact with any of the victims, and he’s not allowed to leave the state “at this time.”

Previous reports had suggested Baker might be allowed to attend the Giants’ offseason workouts or training camp if the team opened up their facility this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. That appears less likely now following the team’s alleged decision and the various charges he’s facing that could be “punishable by life” if convicted, prosecutors said.

Baker, 22, was participating in most of the team’s voluntary virtual offseason meetings and activities that started back in April, a source told ESPN. He had turned himself in on Saturday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest last Thursday.

On May 13, Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quintin Dunbar allegedly stole more than $7,000 in cash at a party in Miramar — along with several valuable watches including an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot, and an Audemars Piguet, according to police.

Authorities said some people at the party believed it was a planned robbery because there were three getaway cars strategically positioned to “expedite an immediate departure” after they were done taking certain valuables.

The NFL players had reportedly been at a party a few days earlier in the Miami area where they had “lost” around $70,000, a witness told police.

The NFL is currently conducting virtual offseason workouts due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the players likely won’t need to be in Seattle or New Jersey before this summer.

Baker was believed to be competing for the Giants starting cornerback job this upcoming season. His legal problems and lack of contact with the team, which is currently learning a new system under a new coaching staff, makes his chance to start less likely.

His lawyer Patrick G. Patel remained confident a complete investigation of the incident would eventually prove Baker’s innocence.

“We sincerely thank all law enforcement for their diligent efforts to uncover the truth herein and sincerely apologize for the distractions that this event has caused to Deandre’s team, teammates, and the NFL community during this difficult time in everyone’s life,” Patel said in a statement.

Baker is facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault.

