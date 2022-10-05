Giants show positive signs pointing to Daniel Jones playing vs. Packers

Positive signs are pointing to the New York Giants having their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, available for Sunday’s London game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brian Lewerke, the quarterback that was on standby after working out for the Giants on Tuesday, has been sent home, per The Athletic.

The Giants worked out a few quarterbacks, but no signings took place, which shows the optimism surrounding Jones.

He was also seen running around well during practice on Wednesday, as his injured ankle didn’t seem to be bothering him. Jones had his ankle twisted underneath a tackler in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Speaking to reporters after practice, Jones noted that he feels good, but his status is still up in the air.

“It’s early in the week, so I’m just trying to do everything that I can day-by-day to get back there. Like I said, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling a lot better today,” he said.

Jones was also seen wearing a slightly different cleat that seemed to give better ankle support. He said that he wore them last season but admitted they do offer better support than the ones he’s worn so far this year.

GIANTS WORKING OUT QBS AFTER DANIEL JONES, TYROD TAYLOR SUFFER INJURIES

Jones’ running ability is what makes him a dual threat for the Giants. He scored two touchdowns using his legs against the Bears in the first half that propelled them to victory, while being third in the NFL with 193 rushing yards among quarterbacks.

But he couldn’t do that once he sustained his injury. However, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a head injury on a run for a first down that forced Jones to at least look like the quarterback when he came back in. The Giants had him just hand the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley or stand on the outside as a receiver while Barkley ran as a wildcat quarterback.

GIANTS HOST ODELL BECKHAM JR FOR FREE AGENT VISIT: REPORT

Going up against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers requires creative play-calling on the offensive side to match what the future Hall of Famer brings to the table when he has the ball in his hands. If Jones isn’t able to play, the Giants’ offense, though revitalized by Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, wouldn’t be able to keep the defense honest without the threat of No. 8 running the ball.

The Giants are off to a hot start, going 3-1 in their first four games. But the schedule gets tougher from here, first with the Packers and then the Baltimore Ravens when they return to the states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones owns a 63.8 completion percentage this year, throwing for 631 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has a 81.9 quarterback rate.