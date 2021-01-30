Giants should package these players for Deshaun Watson, ex-quarterback says

Deshaun Watson reportedly put in a trade request from the Houston Texans this week and if the team honors it he would be sure to garner a big trade package, possibly larger than what the Dallas Cowboys got for Herschel Walker in 1989.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, an analyst on ESPN, floated the idea that the New York Giants should make a run at the Texans star. But the trade package he floated didn’t exactly receive a round of applause.

“If I was Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants, I would take Daniel Jones, I would take Saquon Barkley and I would take three first-round picks, and I would call Houston and not allow them to get off the phone,” Orlovsky said on “Get Up.”

“As a general manager in this moment, if you ever were going to take a swing, this is the swing to take. As a general manager, the last thing you want to do is look back with regret that we didn’t try hard enough. That we didn’t throw one extra first-rounder. That’s the type of player and person you’re going to get with Deshaun Watson.”

Watson has been a big-time player since he entered the league in 2017.

In 2020, even as Houston traded premier players around him, he still managed to lead the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. He added 33 touchdown passes, too. But Houston was 4-12 and without a first-round draft pick.

Jones and Barkley haven’t exactly lived up to their full potential.

In 27 career games so far, Jones has 5,970 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes. There still appears to be a need for development for him. New York could also use a No. 1 wide receiver and haven’t had one since trading Odell Beckham Jr.

Barkley is the most electrifying player the Giants have had in a long time. But his injuries are piling up. He only played in two games in 2020, ending the year with a torn ACL in Week 2. He was the 2018 Rookie of the Year after recording 1,307 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

It’s unclear how hard the Texans will push to grant Watson a trade. The quarterback has a no-trade clause and signed a lucrative contract extension before the season started.

New Texans head coach David Culley said Friday he took the job knowing Watson was the quarterback.

“He’s the quarterback of the Houston Texans, and that’s all that I was concerned about,” he told reporters, via ESPN.

“All I know is this. … He is a Houston Texan. And I wanted to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I’m in this position today is because I knew he’s going to be a Houston Texan. The outside stuff that was being said is irrelevant to me.”