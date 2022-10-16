Giants shock Ravens after Lamar Jackson’s crucial fourth-quarter turnovers

The New York Giants once again had fourth-quarter turnovers that led to a win, as they defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, at MetLife Stadium to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Last week, against the Green Bay Packers, it was a turnover on downs after Xavier McKinney blocked a pass from Aaron Rodgers in the red zone. This time, the turning point of the game was the Giants’ first interception of the season by Julian Love, who read Jackson’s eyes after a botched Ravens snap and took it into the red zone.

Saquon Barkley would do his best Superman impression when he took a goal-line rush into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown. He finished the game with 83 yards on the ground on 22 carries and caught three passes for 12 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the turnovers didn’t stop. The Ravens had 1:43 left in the fourth quarter down four points with all their timeouts left, so Jackson and the offense had enough time to win the game.

However, on the second play of the drive, the fourth overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux, pushed through off the edge and knocked the ball out of Jackson’s hand. After a mad scramble for the football, Leonard Williams, playing in his first game since Week 2 after suffering a knee injury, fell on the ball and sealed the Giants’ win.

It was another game where the Giants started off slow but did what was necessary to win the game, which continues to shock the NFL world.

LANDON COLLINS RIPS EX-GIANTS GM DAVE GETTLEMAN, WHO ‘DIDN’T WANT ME HERE’

“At the end of the day, the only thing that’s important is finding a way to win,” Barkley said after the game.

Daniel Jones, the Giants’ fourth-year quarterback, had two touchdown passes and 173 yards on 19-for-27. His first was a first career score for Wan’Dale Robinson, who returned to the Giants’ offense after recovering from an injury. He caught a quick pass to the left side and waltzed into the end zone, which was one of his three catches for 37 total yards on the day.

The other pass from Jones was a missile to Daniel Bellinger in the fourth quarter that brought the Giants within three points.

If the Ravens had won this game, a bit of controversy involving the referees likely would’ve been brought up by head coach Brian Daboll, who was livid after a Mark Andrews touchdown to make it 20-10 in the fourth quarter came on what appeared to be a delay of game. But the refs never called it when the center didn’t snap the ball as the play clock hit zero.

GIANTS’ DARNAY HOLMES ASKS FANS TO GET THEIR MINDS OUT OF THE GUTTER AFTER VIRAL VIDEO

Andrews was Jackson’s favorite target on the day, catching seven passes for 106 yards. Running back Kenyan Drake, who was slotted back into the lineup after some injuries, went off for 119 yards on just 10 carries with a 30-yard touchdown mixed in there.

In the first quarter, a rare miss came off the leg of Justin Tucker when he couldn’t put home a 56-yard field goal that banged off the goalpost.

Riding high off their win, the Giants head to Jacksonville next week to face the Jaguars, who come off a late-game loss to the Indianapolis Colts this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the Ravens, they will have an AFC North matchup at home with the Cleveland Browns.