Giants say they won’t trade for Texans’ Deshaun Watson

The New York Giants will not trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, says team co-owner John Mara.

The Texans plan to trade Watson at some point this offseason. Because the Giants expressed interest in former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, whom Watson likes, NFL reporters surmised last week that the Giants could hire Flores and trade for Watson. Mara crushed those talks quickly.

“We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” Mara said Wednesday.

Mara adds Watson is “not the right fit” because of sexual assault allegations and the Giants’ salary cap problems.

So far, both the Dolphins and Giants have said they will not trade for Watson, raising the question of who will?

Though Watson is facing 22 sexual misconduct allegations and a likely suspension next season — he did not play in 2021 — there should still be a market for Watson after the court adjudicates him.

The Broncos, Panthers, and Eagles are possible landing spots for Watson, assuming the Browns stick with Baker Mayfield and the Steelers avoid Watson trade talks.

Now, football people lie. So no one would be stunned if Mara trades for Watson next week and says he changed his mind. Yet if we take Mara for his word, Giants fans should expect another season of Daniel Jones.