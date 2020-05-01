Giants' Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard offer 'thoughts and prayers' to injured NJ police officer: report

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Grant Haley offered kind words for a New Jersey police officer who remains in critical condition after being struck by a car earlier this week.

Port Authority officer Peter Siano responded to the scene of an earlier crash on Route 139 when he was struck by an unidentified New York driver while securing the site on Tuesday, NJ.com reported.

JAGUARS’ K’LAVON CHAISSON WANTS FORMER LSU TEAMMATE JOE BURROW TO BE FIRST SACK: ‘I’LL TAKE THAT FINE’

“We are asking everyone to keep our officer in your players as he works to pull through this,” PAPD Superintendent Edward Cetnar said in a statement. “These are serious injuries, but we know he is a fighter.”

Among those sending their “thoughts and prayers” were Giants running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and cornerback Grant Haley.

“I want to give my thoughts and my prayers to the Siano family. I’m thinking about you guys and once everything gets better I would like to invite you guys to a Giants’ game,” Barkley said in a video provided to NJ.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Keep on fighting,” Shepard added.