Giants' Saquon Barkley says ACL injury was 'weakest moment of my life'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley burst onto the NFL scene on day one.

In his rookie season, the Penn State product piled up 1,307 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns and added 91 receptions for 721 yards and four more scores. One year later, Barkley once again topped the 1,000-yard mark (1,003) with six TDs, and 52 catches for 438 yards and two scores in only 13 games played.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley’s third NFL season was a nightmare he’d most likely want to forget. In a Week 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears, he suffered a torn ACL tear in his right knee, which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2020 season. He finished the year with 19 attempts for 34 yards.

Barkley made a recent appearance on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” and talked about the injury.

CAM NEWTON ADMITS TO SPENDING ‘MILLIONS’ ON CLOTHING HE ‘ONLY WORE ONCE’

“When I hurt my knee, I ain’t gonna lie, that was probably the weakest moment of my life,” Barkley recalled. “Especially the first three days — I couldn’t control myself. [I was] crying, ‘why me? Why me? Why me?’ That third day just hit and it’s like, ‘So what? Now what?’”

Despite the adversity, Barkley quickly regained confidence and he knew that he couldn’t sit around feeling sorry for himself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Like [Tyson] said, adversity makes the weak weaker and the strong stronger,” Barkley said. “You gotta pick and choose what side you want to be on. …If I came back and things didn’t go the way I envision them going — I can’t see that, because that’s the way I envision it — but I know I’m [going] to do everything necessary to put myself in the right position the smart way and right way to come back better.

“If it’s not in the cards for me to do it, at least I know I can look myself in the mirror that I put the work ethic and did the little things to become one of the best to do it.”