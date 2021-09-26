Giants’ Saquon Barkley leaps for 1st TD since 2019 season

It’s been a long time since New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley got into the end zone.

Barkley snapped his touchdown drought on Sunday in a critical moment against the Atlanta Falcons. Barkley and the Giants were on the goal line when he leaped in for a touchdown. The score gave the Giants the lead and Daniel Jones‘ 2-point conversion put them up seven points on the Falcons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Penn State standout hadn’t scored a touchdown since the 2019 season. It came in a 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a rushing touchdown along with 92 rushing yards in the game.

Barkley had high expectations going into the 2020 season. He didn’t score in New York’s first game in 2020 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then he tore his ACL against the Chicago Bears.

PATRIOTS STAR JAMES WHITE CARTED OFF THE FIELD WITH HIP INJURY

He managed to get ready for the first game of the 2021 season, but the offense hadn’t been moving through him as officials made sure he could play without any concerns about his knee. He didn’t score in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos nor did he against the Washington Football Team, though he had a big breakout run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barkley is likely to see more touches as the season wears on and a score Sunday is a good morale booster.