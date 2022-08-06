Giants rookie offensive lineman out for season after tearing ACL in scrimmage

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants spent the entire offseason cleaning up former GM’s Dave Gettleman’s mess and finally fixing their offensive line. But one lineman is done before the season even starts.

Rookie Marcus McKethan tore his ACL during the Giants’ instrasquad scrimmage at MetLife Stadium Friday night and will miss the season.

The 22-year-old was carted off the field after getting injured while pass blocking.

The G-Men took McKethan in the fifth round out of the University of North Carolina.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NEW GIANTS BRASS DISCUSSES QB DANIEL JONES AS HE ENTERS POTENTIAL FINAL SEASON WITH BIG BLUE

He was one of three offensive linemen the Giants drafted, along with Alabama’s Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick and Joshua Ezeudu, who also played for UNC, in the third round.

They also made a number of signings in the offseason to beef up the O-line, including Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia and Jon Feliciano.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They also signed Matt Gono, but he is feared to have a career-ending neck injury.