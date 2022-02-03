Brian Flores said he had a “sham” interview with the New York Giants, but the organization fired back at the former Miami Dolphins head coach and said his accusations are “disturbing and simply false.”

The Giants released a statement on Thursday saying that they didn’t make a decision to hire Brian Daboll until Jan. 28, which was the day after Flores had his second interview with the team. The team also criticized Flores’ lawyers for using text messages with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as a source of evidence.

“The allegation that the Giants’ decision had been made prior to Friday evening, January 28, is false,” the team said in a statement. “And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he ‘thinks’ Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible. The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll’s in-person interview even took place. Giants’ ownership would never hire a head coach based only on a 20-minute Zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that point.”

The team continued: “In addition, Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants. Mr. Belichick’s text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search.”

In the lawsuit, Flores alleged the Giants told third parties they were hiring Daboll as their next head coach. Flores pointed to a text message exchange with Belichick, who appeared to think he was texting Daboll and not Flores about getting the job. Flores had yet to actually interview.

Flores said on CBS’ morning show “CBS Mornings” that he was humiliated.

“It was a range of emotions. Humiliation. Disbelief. Anger. I worked so hard to get to where I am in football to become a head coach. For 18 years in this league, to go on what felt like or what was a sham interview. I was hurt,” he said, adding he still went to the interview because he still had hope.

He said he thought that some organizations were using the Rooney Rule to check a box.

“The Rooney rule is intended to give minorities an opportunity to sit down in front of ownership, but what I think it’s turned into an instance in which guys are just checking the box,” Flores said. “And that’s been the case. I’ve been on some interviews in the past where I’ve had that feeling. There’s always no way to know for sure, but you know. I know I’m not alone.”

He agreed that companies should have the right to hire the best and most qualified people regardless of race but said he felt like people he knew who are minorities and more than qualified for some openings were being overlooked.

“That’s very reasonable to me,” he said. “At the same time, I know a lot of very capable coaches, executives who are minorities and in a lot of cases are as qualified, more qualified or quite frankly better than their White counterparts. They’re not given an opportunity.”

Flores said he told the two teams with which he interviewed for their head coaching jobs that he was going to file the lawsuit. He called the lawsuit “bigger than coaching.”

“I understand the risks. And, yes, it was a difficult decision, and I went back and forth,” he said of filing the lawsuit without having a coaching job. “And like I said, I love coaching. I do. It’s something that I’m passionate about. It brings me joy. I love helping young people reach their potential and become the best versions of themselves. I’m gifted to do that.”

