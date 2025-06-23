Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle speaks out after wife’s explosive abuse allegations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco Giants reliever Sean Hjelle made his first comments about his wife Caroline’s accusations of abuse and infidelity when he said an official statement will be coming soon on the matter.

“I don’t have an official comment right now,” he said, per The New York Post, after the Giants defeated the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, on Saturday. “I would like to talk to my agent, my lawyer. This has been something that has been going on for over a year now in terms of our relationship, our divorce, our separation and everything. I don’t have any official comment right now, I just want to talk to the appropriate people to figure out what the steps are. I’m just taking it in stride right now.”

Caroline Hjelle posted a TikTok that went viral on Saturday when she wrote, “When my MLB husband abandons us on Mother’s Day a week after this once I finally found [out] about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The text was over a video of Caroline Hjelle and their two sons.

The Giants released a statement after the post gained traction, saying that they were “aware of these serious allegations.”

GIANTS PITCHER SEAN HJELLE ACCUSED BY WIFE OF ‘AFFAIRS’ AND ‘ABUSE’

“We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under this jurisdiction, and we won’t be commenting further.”

Bob Melvin, the Giants’ manager, also spoke about the allegations during a press conference ahead of the game against the Red Sox.

“Obviously, we’re aware of it,” he said. “He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At that point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now, so I really can’t comment on it further.”

Caroline Hjelle also posted a cryptic message on her TikTok on April 8, as another video showed herself with their two sons.

“No one would know an hour ago I was devastated by findind [sic] out all the lies,” she wrote along with “#divorce.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Melvin said Hjelle would be available to pitch for the Giants amid this situation, he has not been on the mound over the last two games, including Sunday’s 9-5 victory over Boston.

The 28-year-old is in his fourth season with the Giants, where he has a 4.66 ERA over six appearances (9.2 innings) this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.