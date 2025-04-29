Giants official tells Trump to ‘stop yapping’ after president’s Saquon Barkley claim

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants fired back at President Donald Trump on Monday after he claimed he told the team to keep running back Saquon Barkley before he left for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley and some of his Eagles teammates were at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory.

“By the way, I have to tell you something,” Trump said while discussing Barkley’s tremendous feat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he hurdled backward over a defender. “I was with the Giants and the head coach and some people and said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon.’ They lost Saquon.

“That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants. I can tell you that. He made the right decision because it is a team sport, and there’s great people on this team.”

However, the remark did not appear to sit well with Big Blue.

Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon told Front Office Sports “there were no conversations” between the organization and Trump about the star running back. Hanlon also remarked about Trump’s comments on social media.

“With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!!” he added on X, tagging the president’s account.

Barkley hung out with the president on Sunday. He was seen at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, before he flew back to Washington with the president on Air Force One.

He defended his decision to kick it with Trump in a post before the White House celebration.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.