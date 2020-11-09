Giants' Logan Ryan earns game ball vs. Washington, gives it to his wife after emotional week

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan came away with the game-sealing interception in the team’s 23-20 victory over the Washington Football Team, a silver lining in what was a difficult week for Ryan and his wife Ashley.

Last Monday night, after the Giants’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ryan spoke to Ashley, who was in Florida and dealing with stomach pain. She was thinking about sleeping it off, but after Ryan shared the story with team trainer Justin Maher, he suggested she went to the hospital.

She ended up going to the hospital and doctors were able to catch an ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus and in another location like the fallopian tube. Ashley underwent immediate surgery, and she ended up being okay.

Ryan was awarded the game ball after the Giants took down their NFC East rivals. After the game, Ryan talked about his “extremely emotional week” and he spoke about his wife’s condition.

“[I’m] extremely grateful to the organization and to my wife,” Logan said. “She’s a fighter… Not to lose her there in that situation is very fortunate.”

Ryan added: “At the same time, my wife and I mourn in silence of our lost child during that process to so we had a loss as well. Although it’s a great story, it was an emotional week for me and her and that game is definitely for my wife, definitely for my family.”

Ryan said that he had his wife’s name on his cleats during Sunday’s game. He said that Ashley told him to go out and play well enough to earn a game ball, and it’s only fitting that he came away with the game-clinching interception to bring the victory home for the Giants.

“That ball’s for her. She told me to bring one home for her so I was able to do that,” Ryan said.