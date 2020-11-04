Giants' Logan Ryan credits trainer for saving his pregnant wife's life following game vs. Buccaneers

New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan praised team trainer Justin Maher for saving his wife’s life following their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

On Wednesday, Ryan talked to reporters during a Zoom call about his pregnant wife, Ashley.

After the game on Monday night, Ryan spoke to Ashley, who was in Florida and dealing with stomach pain. She was thinking about sleeping it off, but after Ryan shared the story with Maher, he suggested she went to the hospital.

She ended up going to the hospital and doctors were able to catch an ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus and in another location like the fallopian tube. Ashley underwent immediate surgery, and Ryan said that she is now doing well.

Ryan showed his appreciation for Giants head coach Joe Judge and the rest of the organization for their support.

“Joe said, ‘If you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football,’” Ryan said via ESPN. “That’s what Joe is as a man and as a coach.”

NFL Network reported that Ryan shared his story because he wanted to show that “we have really good people here” who care about more than football.

Ryan is still with the team practicing since Ashley is doing much better now.