Giants lineman clocks Cowboys player in helmet as part of awful opening drive

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants offensive lineman James Hudson III was placed under the microscope on Sunday early in the team’s pivotal divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hudson had a few miscues for the Giants and it may have taken points off of the board for the offense-starved team. Hudson was flagged for four penalties on the opening drive and it cost the Giants 30 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At one point, Hudson took an open-handed swing at Cowboys pass-rusher James Houston. The moment was highlighted on social media and Hudson was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

New York settled for a Graham Gano field goal as Russell Wilson’s 35-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson was also brought back because of a penalty on Hudson.

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES REVEALS REACTION TO ‘THANK YOU’ CHANTS FROM PACKERS FANS AFTER MICAH PARSONS TRADE

Hudson was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2021. The former Michigan and Cincinnati standout played in Cleveland for four seasons. However, he only played in four games last year.

Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was inactive for the game against the Cowboys.

The Giants’ struggles on offense have been well documented over the last few years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants only scored six points against the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Their last touchdown was a pass from Drew Lock to Malik Nabers in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Nabers later broke the team’s touchdown drought in the second quarter against the Cowboys.