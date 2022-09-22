Giants legend becomes first former player to join team’s ownership group

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than a year after hanging up his cleats, San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey has joined the ownership group for his former team.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday, and it marks the first time a former player has joined the organization as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Posey said.

“I’m excited to provide my insight,” He added. “Being a player for the San Francisco Giants, I understand there’s expectations and that’s great.”

The former catcher has quite the offseason on his hands. The Giants won the NL West last year after winning 107 games. They were eliminated in the NLDS in five games, and they currently sit at a disappointing 71-77, close to being eliminated from postseason contention.

This upcoming free agent class is stacked, and two of the most highly touted free agents in Aaron Judge and Trea Turner both grew up Giants fans.

Ownership has not shied away from saying they want to spend money in this upcoming offseason, and he’s primed on those guys.

“As you know, we have a lot of flexibility coming into this offseason,” majority owner Charles Johnson said. “And we’re well aware of the shortstops and the person who can hit in the Bronx is out there.”

Posey will try to lure them over. He famously tried to bring in Shohei Ohtani and Jon Lester during his playing days, but was unsuccessful.

“There is time to improve upon that,” he joked.

Posey won’t be “in the trenches” of ownership, but will be a “sounding board” for chairman Greg Johnson and the rest of the ownership group.

“Not only do we get the benefit of a youthful perspective, but somebody who has played in the field and worn the orange and black,” Johnson said. “We are privileged having him as part of the ownership group.”

Posey won three World Series with the Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014 He won an MVP in 2012, and was named an All Star seven times, including in his final season last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.