Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux set Lamar Jackson sack as goal for 2022, took advantage of opportunity vs Ravens

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux may have helped the team to a big win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but he also accomplished one of the goals he put on his list before the season.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. During the summer, Thibodeaux ran an “Ask me anything” thread on Reddit, and one fan asked him which quarterback he was “most looking forward to sacking.”

“The QB I’m most looking forward to sacking is Lamar Jackson,” he responded.

Thibodeaux got his sack and then some.

After the Giants took the lead, 24-20, on a Saquon Barkley touchdown, Jackson and the Ravens had 1:43 left in the game with all their timeouts to charge down the field and have a comeback of their own. However, on the second play of that drive, Thibodeaux pushed through the right tackle and did not just find Jackson in the pocket. He found the ball.

Thibodeaux swiped at Jackson’s hand, and the ball was loose on the turf as players sprawled to pick it up. It was Leonard Williams, making his first appearance since Week 2, falling on it and securing the Giants’ win.

Thibodeaux was seen crying tears of joy as he walked off the field. He told reporters it could not have been a better moment for him.

“Just fighting all year so far. It’s been six games and just keep trying to get better and keep growing and just keep doing the little things to make sure that when the time does come I can execute,” he said.