Giants’ John Mara jokes he was upset with Saquon Barkley over ad, wanted to be involved

New York Giants co-owner John Mara joked Monday he was upset with Saquon Barkley over the commercial he did, which seemingly took a shot at the end of his tenure with the team.

Mara famously said during an episode of “Hard Knocks” earlier this year he would have trouble sleeping if Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. Sure enough, Barkley signed with the Eagles and helped them to an NFC East title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley’s commercial aired last weekend, and Mara talked about it after he announced the team would retain general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for the 2025 season.

“I called him before the game and told him I was very upset with him based on our relationship of so many years. He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said at least you could’ve done was ask me to be in the commercial with you,” Mara said.

“I said I coulda been tossing and turning. I said there is an acting gene in our family. It’s not just my nieces.”

BROWNS’ DESHAUN WATSON SUFFERED SETBACK IN ACHILLES INJURY RECOVERY, GM SAYS

Mara is the uncle of actresses Rooney and Kata Mara.

Barkley’s commercial for Unisom was released on Thursday.

“I heard some of you were having trouble sleeping, so I wrote you a lullaby,” Barkley said in the ad. “Rockabye baby, awake in your bed, as the thought of 2,000 swirls in your head. It sure is tough to lose sleep over football – not for me, though. Good night to you all.”

Barkley finished 101 yards short of the single-season rushing yards record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.