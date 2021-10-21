Giants’ Joe Judge taking full responsibility for team’s poor start: ‘The fish stinks from the head down’

The New York Giants are off to an abysmal 1-5 start, and head coach Joe Judge isn’t pointing the finger.

In fact, the second-year coach is taking full responsibility.

“There’s your answer. I’m the head coach. It’s my responsibility, point blank,” Judge said Thursday. “Every player on this field, every position group, the execution, it all comes down to me. The fish stinks from the head down.”

Judge continued: “I’ve been taught that from great guys who I worked for, played for. There are no excuses, no exceptions. You demand it from your coaches to make sure that the players are playing the right way. You demand it of the players to know what to do and then go out there to do it.”

“But it starts with me and ends with me.”

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams stormed into MetLife Stadium and came away with a dominating 38-11 victory over the Giants. New York lost all three of its home games this year by a combined score of 82-38.

Since taking over as head coach, Judge has a 7-15 record, but he says that he isn’t feeling the pressure.

“To me, the only time you really feel any kind of pressure and nerves is when you’re unprepared,” Judge said. “If you’re prepared and you go through the tasks and process at hand, and you’re consistent with it, then you go in with confidence.

“That is what we preach to our guys. We come out here and practice every week, prepare a certain way every week. We have to go out there better and execute better to have the results that we want.”