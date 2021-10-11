Giants’ Joe Judge on Kadarius Toney punch: ‘It’s not going to be condoned’

New York Giants coach Joe Judge indicated some kind of punishment was coming for rookie Kadarius Toney after he threw a punch at a Dallas Cowboys defender on Sunday.

Judge, who preaches about having a disciplined team, has seen his team record 31 penalties for 255 yards along with 11 first-down penalties. The frustration appeared to boil over when Toney threw a punch at Damontae Kazee after a skirmish late in the game.

“There’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing the things we’re not going to condone as a team that put us behind. That’s not going to be accepted. It’s not going to be condoned. That’s as far as I’m going to go with that. Obviously, it resulted in him leaving the game and I’m just going to leave it at that right now,” Judge said.

Judge added he didn’t speak with Toney at the time and was going to let the league handle any type of suspension.

“I think every rookie has a lot of maturing to do. You’re asking specifically about an incident, I’m going to address that with the team. I’m going to address that with the players individually as well, make sure we’re on the same page. There shouldn’t be any confusion in that at all. I’ll leave it at that,” he added.

Toney was surrounded by Cowboys defenders after catching a pass from Mike Glennon. He gained a first down and was swarmed by the Dallas defense. Kazee approached at the end of the play and threw Toney to the ground. Evan Engram barged in and pushed Kazee.

Toney then retaliated and punched Kazee in the helmet.

The wide receiver was disqualified from the game and got an earful from Judge as he was walking to the locker room.

Toney was the best healthy wide receiver the Giants had left. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard missed the game, while Kenny Golladay was ruled out during the game with a knee injury. Glennon was playing because Daniel Jones was out with a head injury, while Saquon Barkley was out with an ankle injury.

Toney finished the game with 10 catches for 189 yards, by far the best game of his short career.

Toney had appeared to be in the doghouse with Giants coaches earlier in the season. After the Washington game, he posted a cryptic message on Instagram indicating he was upset about something. He was spotted on the sideline of the third quarter of that game getting a talking-to from Judge.

NJ.com caught the message before it was deleted.

“I don’t be mad, s— just be lame to me,” Toney wrote before deleting it.

A frustrating season for New York is about to get worse with the spate of injuries during the Cowboys game.

The Giants lost the game, 44-20.