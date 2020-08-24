Giants' Joe Judge gets some advice from legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach

Legendary NFL coach Bill Parcells offered advice to New York Giants coach Joe Judge after the first-year leader took some heat for his disciplinary tactics during his practices.

Parcells was asked in an interview with the New York Post on Sunday whether he had advice for Judge.

“Be yourself,” he told the newspaper.

Parcells recalled his first season as Giants head coach. It was 1983, when the Giants went 3-12-1. He told the New York Post what went wrong.

“I was just trying to be a head coach instead of being Bill Parcells,” he said.

Parcells said the circumstances that Judge is encountering will make things even tougher for him during his first season.

“I think it’s very difficult for a first-year head coach and I also think it’s very difficult for first-year coordinators,” Parcells said. “There’s a lot happening in preseason besides the players. The coaching staff has to get itself organized. Game communication: Who’s where? Who’s doing what? Who’s in charge of substitution? Who’s watching timeouts? Who’s doing this, who’s doing that? They don’t even have a chance to practice that under real game conditions.”

Parcells added that Judge has experienced assistant coaches around him, which may help him in the end over some of the first-year coaches.

New York’s first game of the season is set to take place Sept. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.