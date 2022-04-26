NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Milwaukee Brewers fans probably shouldn’t mess with Joc Pederson in the future.

The San Francisco Giants outfielder was targeted with heckling during the eighth inning of Monday’s game between the Giants and Brewers.

Pederson stepped up to the plate and appeared to get an earful from a Milwaukee fan at American Family Field. The taunts were so loud they got the attention of Pederson, who was seen stepping out of the batter’s box and looking in the direction of the crowd situated behind home plate.

But on the next pitch, Pederson got the last laugh, as he crushed a mammoth home run off Trevor Gott to deep center field, which gave San Francisco its first lead of the game.

Pederson triumphantly pounded his chest and made sure to look in the direction of the stands after his two-run homer gave the Giants a 2-1 lead.

After crossing home plate, Pederson appeared to have some choice words for the fan.

“Do that again, f—-g p—y,” Pederson was apparently heard yelling.

The Giants went on to win the game 4-2.

“They were talking s–t,” Pederson said after the game. “I don’t know. I mean, what are you going to do? It got me a little fired up, and I think that’s what it’s all about.”

Pederson, who is in his ninth season in the MLB, is tied for the league lead in home runs this season – with six. He smashed two against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

San Francisco (12-5) is currently in second place in the NL West following the victory on Monday. The loss by Milwaukee dropped the team to 10-7.

The next home game for the Brewers is on Friday.