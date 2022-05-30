Giants’ Gabe Kapler reconsiders, decides to attend national anthem on Memorial Day after all

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Gabe Kapler story keeps changing so quickly, we’re starting to get whiplash.

On May 27, Kapler announced on his website KapLifestyle that he had a lot of misgivings about “the direction of our country” in the wake of the terrible shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Apparently, those misgivings even extended to the national anthem:

“Every time I place my hand over my heart and remove my hat, I’m participating in a self-congratulatory glorification of the ONLY country where these mass shootings take place,” Kapler lamented.

So to remove himself from that “self-congratulatory glorification,” he decided to sidestep the national anthem altogether and remain in the locker room until the patriotic pre-game ritual was over. Fellow Bay Boy Steve Kerr then announced his support for Kapler’s decision not to support America.

Well, either Kapler has come to his senses or his PR people have convinced him to table the protest for Memorial Day because he has once again taken to his blog to recant on the decision to protest the anthem — at least for one game.

In a post entitled “Memorial Day,” Kapler now says, “Today, I’ll be standing for the anthem. While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right. Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine.”

He also says he’ll be making a financial contribution to an anti-2A group and to an organization dedicated to veterans’ health.

Perhaps Kapler ought to realize that he can participate in the national anthem — or not — without making an announcement about it. But that would require some self-awareness. Kapler, Kerr, and other high-profile figures don’t yet understand that the tragic school shooting, the anthem, and country itself are not about them. They don’t have to continue making themselves the center of attention.

Kapler knelt for the anthem in 2020, swore off attending the anthem three days ago, and then thought better of that decision because Memorial Day rolled around at an inopportune time. So he’s standing and “honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for” our freedoms. And he wants to make sure that everyone noticed.