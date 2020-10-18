Giants defense bails out offense after lackluster performance vs. Washington

The New York Giants’ defense bailed out the offense after another lackluster performance against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

The Giants defense forced Washington quarterback Kyle Allen to fumble the ball in the fourth quarter. Tae Crowder picked it up and returned the ball to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

EAGLES FANS CALL FOR JALEN HURTS TO REPLACE CARSON WENTZ AFTER QUARTERBACK’S UNDERWHELMING FIRST HALF

Washington made it close, scoring late but just missing out on a two-point conversion.

Daniel Jones was 12-for-19 with 112 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the first quarter. But Jones had another brutal interception to Kendall Fuller in the red zone.

PATRIOTS FALL TO UNDER .500 WITH LOSS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2002, SNAP IMPRESSIVE STREAK

SNY noted that with Jones’ interception he now has turned the ball over in 17 of his 18 career games.

Jones had a nice run earlier in the game. He scampered for a 49-yard run and even fooled the broadcast cameras. He finished with 74 rushing yards.

Only one Giants player had more than two catches. Kaden Smith had three catches for 15 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Giants pick up their first win of the season and get Joe Judge’s first win as a head coach. Washington falls to 1-5 on the season. The Giants keep pace in the terrible NFC East division.