Giants' Deandre Baker set to be released on bail after alleged armed robbery, reports say

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker will be released from jail in Broward County, Fla., after he posts bail that was set at $200,000 on Sunday morning.

Baker turned himself over to police on Saturday after authorities in Florida issued arrest warrants for him and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery last week.

Baker had a $25,000 bond for each of the eight counts against him. Baker, who has a permit for a firearm, must surrender it to authorities within 48 hours. He cannot have any contact with any of the victims, and he is not allowed to leave Florida. According to the judge, the ruling can be changed at a later date if work needs him to leave the state. With that said, Baker might be allowed to attend Giants’ offseason workouts or training camp if the team facility opens up this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker’s attorney Bradford Cohen issued a statement on social media confirming reports that the 22-year-old cornerback turned himself over to Miramar police on Saturday.

“Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved,” he said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Cohen urged people not to “rush to judgment” and thanked law enforcement for assuring Baker’s privacy “during this hard time.”

Baker and Dunbar allegedly stole more than $7,000 in cash – along with several valuable watches including an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot and an Audemars Piguet, according to police.

Police said that one witness told them they had met Baker and Dunbar at a party a few days earlier in Miami – at which the NFL players had “lost” around $70,000. According to an original report from TMZ, Baker and Dunbar lost the money in high-stakes card games and other forms of gambling.

According to the police, some people at the party believed it was a planned robbery because when they were done taking valuables, there were three getaway cars strategically positioned to “expedite an immediate departure.”

