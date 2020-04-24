Giants' Dave Gettleman confuses fans wearing mask during virtual draft; takes extra precaution as cancer survivor

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman left fans scratching their heads after he put on a mask while appearing to be home alone during Thursday night’s virtual draft.

While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was busy announcing Georgia’s Andrew Thomas as the No. 4 overall pick, Giants fans were distracted by Gettleman’s extreme social distancing measures.

But according to reports, Gettleman was wearing a mask as an extra precaution with IT personnel in his home, having undergone chemotherapy two years ago.

New York needed some bolstering up for quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. New York was 18th in points scored and 23rd in yards gained last season. The Giants get to fill at least one of their holes on offense and get a solid guy in Thomas.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.