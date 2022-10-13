Giants’ Darnay Holmes asks fans to get their minds out of the gutter after viral video

New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes went viral for a strange reason during the team’s win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in London.

A fan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium taking in American football filmed Holmes getting worked on by a member of the Giants’ training staff. The video showed Holmes at a weird angle. His football pants were pulled down, exposing his rear end, and the trainer appeared to be working on his thigh.

The video circulated across social media with most football fans having the same quizzical reaction.

On Tuesday, Holmes reacted to the clip and said there was no medical tent available for him to get worked on. He added that he was turning the viral moment into a non-fungible token (NFT).

“Y’all need to chill, the tent wasn’t available! Everyone’s having so much fun with this vid so I decided to team up with @momentoNFT and turn it into a nft. Gonna give away some signed balls and do some live streams too,” he tweeted.

The Giants won the game 27-22.

The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Giants. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

This season, Holmes has appeared in all five games. He’s recorded 13 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble. He’s on his way to having one of the best years of his career.