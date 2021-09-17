Giants’ Daniel Jones tops Eli Manning’s best rushing year in single game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid game even in a loss against the Washington Football Team on Thursday night.

Jones was 22-for-32 with 249 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He didn’t throw an interception, nor did he fumble the ball, and that’s a win for someone who is among the leaders in turnovers since he entered the league in 2019.

Where Jones really excelled was his ability to run the ball. Even with a depleted offensive line where he had Washington defensive end Chase Young busting through the blockers, Jones was able to run the run-pass option and scamper for big gains. He finished with 95 rushing yards on nine carries with a touchdown and would’ve had two if one of them didn’t get called back because of a bogus holding penalty.

One interesting stat that was noted during the Giants’ 30-29 loss was Jones’ rushing yards. He had more rushing yards in one night than his predecessor, Eli Manning, ever had in a single season.

Manning was not considered e a mobile quarterback by a long shot. The four-time Pro Bowler topped out at 80 rushing yards during the 2005 season and never eclipsed the mark ever again.

Jones already has more rushing yards for his career than Manning. In 29 career games, Jones has racked up 824 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Manning had 567 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 236 games.

It’s been a long time since any Giants quarterback has been mobile. New York is going to need Jones to continue to limit mistakes and cut down on the turnovers as he did Thursday.