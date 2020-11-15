Giants' Daniel Jones gallops for redemption touchdown run vs. Eagles

Daniel Jones showed off his wheels against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and this time didn’t trip.

The New York Giants quarterback got the team on the board early in a pivotal NFC East matchup against the Eagles. Jones, on a zone read, kept the ball and ran for a 34-yard touchdown.

New York went up on Philadelphia, 7-0, early in the first quarter.

The Giants’ first drive lasted a whopping 3 minutes and 49 seconds.

Many fans recalled that Jones’ momentum didn’t cause him to trip and fall onto the field as he did during a Thursday night football game earlier in the season against the Eagles.

In the third quarter of their first matchup of 2020, Jones was running so fast he lost his balance, falling just 8 yards short of what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. It was a pretty embarrassing play for a team that had struggled on offense.

He became the butt of the joke for the entire game. The Giants eventually lost on a last-minute play by the Eagles.

Jones came into the game leading the team in passing and rushing yards. He had 1,878 passing yards and 320 rushing yards. The score Sunday was his first rushing touchdown of the season.