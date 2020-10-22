Giants' Daniel Jones blows chance to score wide-open touchdown vs. Eagles, Wayne Gallman salvages drive

Daniel Jones had the play of the game for the New York Giants in the third quarter.

Jones ran the ball through the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense on a smart quarterback-keeper and had a wide-open field in front of him for an easy touchdown – or what everyone thought.

The second-year quarterback was running so fast and lost his balance, falling just 8 yards short of what would have been the go-ahead touchdown. It was a pretty embarrassing play for a team that had struggled on offense. Luckily, the 80-yard run didn’t go to waste.

Social media had all the jokes for Jones and the NFC East in general after the play.

The Eagles awarded the Giants with a pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-goal from the 3-yard line and on the next play running back Wayne Gallman dove into the end zone for a touchdown.

The score put New York up 14-10 in the third quarter with under 7 minutes to play.

Jones became the team’s leading rusher with 92 yards on four carries. The rest of the team among Devonta Freeman, Evan Engram, Dion Lewis and Gallman had 21 rushing yards.

The Giants defense had come to play and made some key stops against the Eagles down the stretch. Philadelphia missed a field goal going into halftime.

It’s been that kind of game.