Giants’ Brian Daboll has ‘full confidence’ in Daniel Jones, but Tyrod Taylor may get preseason 1st-team reps

Daniel Jones could potentially be playing his final season in New York after the Giants declined his fifth-year option early this year, but head coach Brian Daboll did his part in attempting to quell the flames on Tuesday, saying he has “full confidence” in Jones.

Daboll expressed his vote of confidence for Jones during a press conference with reporters on Tuesday after being asked if Tyrod Taylor — who the Giants signed in March — would get in first-team reps during the offseason.

“As we get going here, in terms of the preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best, but I have full confidence in Daniel and full confidence in Tyrod and what his role is,” Daboll said.

“Each day we sit here and evaluate the guys, but will [Taylor] get a few reps here or there? He might.”

When asked if that decision would be a reflection of Jones’ standing with the team, Daboll replied, “Absolutely not.”

“I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago — usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s job is, you have to go in in a split second,” he added. “You’ve got to be ready to go, so I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that will happen.”

The pressure to perform will be on Jones starting in Week 1. He has never played more than 14 games in a season since he became the full-time starter after Eli Manning’s retirement. Over the course of three seasons, he’s recorded 8,398 yards with 45 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions.

The Giants signed Taylor to a reported two-year, $17 million contract early in the offseason. In 78 games, he’s thrown for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.