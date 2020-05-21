Giants all-time great Lawrence Taylor calls Michael Jordan 'the most competitive person I know'

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor is one of the most competitive players in NFL history, but an all-time great in basketball might have him beat.

Taylor says NBA icon Michael Jordan is the ‘most competitive person’ he has ever met.

“Of all the people I know, he’s probably the most competitive person I know,” Taylor told The New York Post. “He’ll bet on a daggone 50-foot putt and goddammit, if he bets on it, nine times out of 10 he’s gonna make it.”

Jordan’s competitive drive was portrayed in the recent ESPN documentary “The Last Dance”, which was about Jordan and the ‘90s Chicago Bulls. Jordan was also known as a heavy gambler, who would bet on literally anything.

“Don’t get it confused,” Taylor told the newspaper. “He is trying to win every bet. He might not care, but he is trying to win every bet. Everything that is out there. He’s trying to win at all times. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Taylor, who played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Giants, was named to 10 Pro Bowls and was an eight-time All-Pro first-team selection. He was also honored as the Defensive Player of the Year three times and is often regarded as one of the best defensive players in league history.