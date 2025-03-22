Giants agree to sign Jameis Winston to help fill quarterback void

The New York Giants have agreed to sign veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract, according to Fox Sports.

Winston cryptically referred to the deal in a post on X, reciting lyrics to the famed Frank Sinatra song “New York, New York,” with the message “Start spreading the neWs” and an apple emoji.

Winston becomes the most experienced quarterback on the Giants’ roster, joining former undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito, the only other quarterback on the team.

The Giants moved on from quarterback Daniel Jones in the middle of last season. The team also let go of backup Drew Lock and journeyman Tim Boyle this offseason.

Team owner John Mara said in January that finding the team’s quarterback of the future was the “No. 1 issue” this offseason.

“That’s obviously the No. 1 issue for us going into this offseason is to find our quarterback of the future,” Mara told reporters.

The team holds the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and has been linked to top quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.