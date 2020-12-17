Giannis Antetokounmpo feared Bucks fans burning his jersey

Hell hath no fury like a scorned sports fan.

Days after signing the largest contract in NBA history, Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters on Wednesday that he cringed at the thought of his loyal fans burning his jerseys if he left the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Seeing … kids walking around with my jersey, that was the first time I saw a kid walking around with my jersey, I saw it in Milwaukee when I was 18 years old,” Antetokounmpo said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“That feeling gets stuck with you,” he continued. “Obviously, I’ve seen [players] decide to leave and [fans] burn their jerseys. I’ve seen that in the past and I didn’t want that to happen to me.

“I didn’t want to see kids burning my jersey and all that,” Antetokounmpo said with a chuckle.

He continued to praise his young fans, adding that he hopes he can give back to the city where he started his NBA career.

Antetokounmpo and Bucks agreed to a five-year, $228 million supermax extension on Tuesday that includes an opt-out option after his fourth year.

Last season, he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while winning his second straight MVP award. He also was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year and became the third player in NBA history to earn both awards in one season, following Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.