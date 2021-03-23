Gervonta Davis faces more than 7 years in jail stemming from charges in alleged hit-and-run

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was charged with of a bevy of traffic violations – 14 counts – stemming from an alleged November hit-and-run in Maryland that left four people injured, authorities announced Monday.

Davis, 26, is facing four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving a bodily injury. Additionally, he’s facing charges of failing to report an accident, driving on a suspended/revoked license and failure to stop at a red light, among other charges. If convicted on all charges, he could face more than seven years in jail.

“Fortunately, the victims in this case were able to survive this alleged hit-and-run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worst scenario,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement. “My office will continue to do our part to hold reckless drivers accountable when their harmful actions put innocent lives in jeopardy.”

Prosecutors said they have surveillance evidence showing the crash in Baltimore City on Nov. 5. Authorities said Davis’ 2020 Lamborghini Uris and a 2004 Toyota Solara were involved in the crash and the luxury car blew through a red light.

“Following the collision, witness accounts and video gathered during the investigation also revealed that a black Camaro arrived at the scene of crash, and people began transferring items from the Lamborghini to the Camaro,” authorities said. “Allegedly, the defendant and the unidentified female passenger were captured on camera leaving from the scene in the Camaro. Four occupants of the Toyota Solara were injured as a result of the collision and were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.”

Davis has not commented on the allegations.

He is the WBA regular lightweight champion and is 23-0.