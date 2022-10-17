Gerrit Cole tells Yankees he can pitch if needed in do-or-die Game 5 vs. Guardians

Gerrit Cole did what he had to do in Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, throwing 110 pitches to help bring the series back to the Bronx for Game 5.

But the series isn’t won yet and Cole, despite the high pitch count in his seven innings of work, told manager Aaron Boone that he can be available tonight if he needs him, YES Network reported.

Boone’s response was that he was hesitant to use Cole after putting that much strain on his arm, but at the end of the day, the season will be over for one team after this decisive Game 5. So, it’s all hands on deck for both teams, and Cole doesn’t consider himself exempt from that.

Cole doesn’t have to worry about Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros if the Yankees are to win the series. Boone has already named Nestor Cortes Jr. the Game 1 starter, and Cole likely won’t start another game until Saturday, where the series would head to Yankee Stadium for Game 3.

So, being the team’s ace and understanding the stakes, he wants to be there for his team if need be.

Cole redeemed himself in the eyes of Yankee fans after falling short in the wild card game against the Boston Red Sox last season at Fenway Park. In Game 1, he gave up just one earned run – a solo homer to Steven Kwan – while striking out eight and going 6.1 innings to set up the win for his team. His line in Game 4 read seven innings, six hits, two earned runs, eight strikeouts and one walk.

Jameson Taillon is going to get the start for the Yankees, but his leash in this game will be very short. If Boone feels that he’s struggling, a move to the bullpen will be made. The same goes for Terry Francona on the Guardians’ side, as Aaron Civale gets the ball first for Cleveland.

Cleveland has the upper hand when it comes to their bullpen availability. Francona didn’t have to use his high-leverage guys – Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase – in the Game 4 loss. They are fresh and are likely to be throwing in this game at some point.

Clase, in particular, has been virtually untouchable as the team’s closer this season, using his 100-mph cutter and nasty slider that’s 10 mph slower to get hitters out. He hasn’t thrown since Game 2.

In the Yankees’ ‘pen, Wandy Peralta threw seven pitches to close out Game 4, but he had 27 in Game 2 and 15 in Game 3. However, he expects to be available whenever Boone calls on him.

Though he has been a bit wild with his sinker, Clay Holmes hasn’t allowed a run yet this postseason and had a clutch strikeout of Jose Ramirez in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday night.

Jonathan Loaisiga is the other high-leverage Yankees reliever, as they are feeling the absence of Michael King, Chad Green, Zack Britton and more.

Game 5 is currently delayed due to rain in the Bronx. Everyone involved is paying attention to the radar to see if it can be played Monday night or needs to be moved to Tuesday.