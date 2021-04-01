Gerrit Cole says Yankees' season opener will be special moment for dad: 'Can’t imagine what he’ll be feeling'

Gerrit Cole will begin his second season with the New York Yankees on Thursday in the season opener against the Toronto Blue Jays — but for the All-Star pitcher’s dad it will be an extra special day.

Cole, who signed with the team in December 2019, said it will be the first time his father, a life-long Yankees fan, will get to see him play in the Bronx, dressed in pinstripes.

TEXAS RANGERS ALLOWING FULL CAPACITY IN BALLPARK ‘A MISTAKE,’ BIDEN SAYS

“It’s going to be pretty special for him,” Cole said Wednesday, via the New York Post. “I can’t imagine the feeling. I can’t imagine what he’ll be feeling. It was nice to get him into the playoffs last year and see a postseason start in San Diego. But this is the mecca. This is Yankee Stadium. He’s going to be pretty fired up.”

Cole’s father, Mark, was unable to attend any regular-season games last season because of the pandemic. This time, he and nearly 11,000 other fans will be sitting inside Yankee Stadium as he throws the first pitch of the season.

“We’ll have a small little group,” Cole said of his family attending the game. “But it’s a special group.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mark Cole famously brought his son, then 11 years old, to the Yankees’ 2001 World Series game where he was pictured holding a sign that read: “Yankee Fan Today, Tomorrow, Forever.”

He brought that same sign with him to his introductory press conference with the Yankees after he signed nine-year, $324 million deal in December 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps the sign will make an appearance on Thursday, but one thing is for sure: it’s all business once Cole takes the mound.

“I may take a peek up there [at my family] after I’m done. But we’re all business before I get taken out of the game.”