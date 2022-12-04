German newspaper blames lack of partying by players’ wives and girlfriends for early World Cup exit

There is now an official scapegoat for Germany’s group stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup: The players’ significant others.

Apparently, the Germans failed to advance to the knockout stage because their players’ wives and girlfriends weren’t partying hard enough, according to a German newspaper.

“What is actually wrong with our WAGs (wives and girlfriends)?” German newspaper Bild asked.

“Not thirsty? Dancing leg allergy? Don’t feel like lunging?…” the paper added. “Be happy that you too are now flying home with your football dwarves! It can’t go on like this.”

The newspaper gave credit to the English WAGs for living it up, as they would “drink Qatar half-dry.” England won Group B with seven points.

German players got to spend a couple of nights with their partners at a luxurious hotel resort outside the Qatari capital before they prepared for their final World Cup group stage match against Costa Rica.

The wives and girlfriends of the German players were allowed to stay at the Zulal Wellness Resort in Al Ruwais for two nights, and some of them were seen in the stands for Germany’s 1-1 draw against Spain last week, according to the paper.

Qatar has a strict alcohol policy, however, and FIFA and the country decided just two days before the tournament that beer would not be sold at games. That apparently didn’t stop the WAGs of the English and Welsh players, though.

Germany earned a third-place finish in Group E. It went 1-1-1, as did Japan, but the latter had a plus-6 goal differential, while the Germans only had a plus-1.

Its group stage elimination was Germany’s second such knockout in a row.