A German coach has come under serious criticism and was ousted from the Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform during the modern pentathlon on Friday.

Team coach Kim Raisner was disqualified from the Games after she was seen striking Saint Boy, ridden by Germany’s Annika Schleu, with her fist during the Women’s Modern Pentathlon competition, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne said in a statement.

“Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM Competition Rules, which are applied to all recognised Modern Pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games,” the executive board said.

In a broadcast of the event, Schleu struggled to control her horse that refused to jump or trot. According to the BBC, Raisner could be heard telling Schleu to “really hit” the horse, which she did.

As the horse backed up to the fence where Raisner was standing behind, she too hit the animal with her fist.

Raisner was “given a black card” by the governing body which disqualified her from the remainder of the Games.

Schleu appeared extremely frustrated during the event, crying while mounted on her horse. Saint Boy cleared four fences before crashing into the next and then refusing to continue, the BBC reported.