Georgia’s Devin Willock made young Bulldogs fan’s day before fatal car crash

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock had made one fan’s day on Saturday just hours before he was tragically killed in a car crash.

Sam Kramer tweeted his appreciation for Willock on Saturday after the player had met with his grandson and took a photo with him. The boy was seen in pictures posted to social media smiling and posing with Willock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Special thank u to @DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to. U went out of ur way to make him feel special and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!” Kramer tweeted.

Willock responded with a heart emoji.

Hours later, the unthinkable happened.

Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, early Sunday morning, the UGA Athletic Association said. Two other members of the team were also injured and were in stable condition.

GEORGIA’S KIRBY SMART ON DEATHS OF 2 FOOTBALL TEAM MEMBERS: ‘WE ARE ALL HEARTBROKEN AND DEVASTATED’

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Willock was a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Athens around 2:45 a.m. local time, police said. The vehicle was traveling in the outside lane when it left the roadway and struck two power poles and several trees, according to authorities.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Willock was dead at the scene. LeCroy, who was the driver, was transported to the hospital where she later died, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Willock, a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, was a backup offensive lineman on the Bulldogs who played in every regular season game. He also played in the SEC Championship and in both College Football Playoff games.