Georgia Tech nails game-winning field goal as time expires to upset No 12 Clemson

Georgia Tech pulled off a fire drill to complete its 24-21 victory over No. 12 Clemson on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech had third-and-4 with 25 seconds left on the clock at the Clemson 39 with the game tied 21-21 in the fourth quarter. They decided to run a quarterback draw with Haynes King, despite having no timeouts remaining.

King gained two yards and was stopped in bounds as the clock ticked. The Georgia Tech offense raced off the field as the play ended and the Yellow Jackets’ special teams unit raced onto the field to try and convert a career-long 55-yard field goal attempt by kicker Aidan Birr before the clock expired.

Birr’s previous career long was 51 yards, but that didn’t matter. Despite hurrying onto the field and facing added distance, they got the snap off in time and Birr drilled the kick to pull off the upset.

Birr’s kick looked like it was going to be wide right before tunneling back inside the upright. Upon the kick going through, fans began spilling onto the field to celebrate the upset victory.

King was outstanding in the win as he completed 19 of 27 passes for 216 yards while rushing 25 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 207 yards for one touchdown and one interception while running for 62 yards and a touchdown but also losing a fumble.

Klubnik’s interception came deep in the Yellow Jackets’ red zone while his fumble led to a Georgia Tech field goal.

It is already Clemson’s second loss of the year, dropping the Tigers to 1-2. They will look to turn things around against Syracuse next week.

Georgia Tech improved to 3-0 with the win and will look to continue its strong start at home against Temple next week.

